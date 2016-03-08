Bernardeschi: 'Chiesa doing well; I am sure CR7 will not be banned!'
19 March at 15:15Speaking at a press conference from the retreat of the Italian national team; Juventus and Italy forward Federico Bernardeschi has spoken to the press about a number of different topics.
"Italy? Definitely; there is something we have already proven in the four previous matches, we have made progress and a great game has been played. We are on the right track for the European Championships.
"CR7 ban? Do not go and add words, it seems to me a thing that should not require anyone having to intervene, it is a foolish thing, it was a celebration. I believe that it will close there and I hope so for us. I see it as serene, it's a part of all of us: I am sure that everything will be fine.
"I have always believed strongly in one thing: the head. This is fundamental, it is the point on which to base one's physical, athletic and technical qualities. I will focus on this even more. We have written a piece of Juventus history against Atletico Madrid, showing our value: now Ajax, if it will be, we will think about the semi-finals.
"Chiesa? He is very strong, he is doing well. I wish him to do what he wants, he must feel it and he must know it, nobody can afford to go into his head and tell him what is right for him. He has helped me a lot in the past."
