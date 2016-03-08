Bernardeschi: 'Doctors didn't know if I will be able to play football or not'
19 January at 12:50Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi has opened up about the heart problems that he faced as a teenager and the doctors had told him that they didn't know whether he'd be able to play football.
Bernardeschi's life story was recently published at the Players Tribune and he revealed that he had been diagnosed with a medical condition of the heart as a kid and he went through a lot.
He wrote: " When I was 16 I was about to enter the Spring of Fiorentina and during a routine physical check the medical team found a medical problem in me.
"I did the investigations and found that my heart was enlarged . The doctors told me they did not know If I would have been able to play football again, I could not believe it.
"I had to stop for six months and it was the hardest six months of my life, I lived alone in Florence and I had nothing to do. In the end, with some dietary changes and medicine, I was able to overcome the problem .
"This moment certainly made me more aware of the fragility of my journey, making me enjoy my successes more."
The 24-year-old has made 11 appearances in all competitions for the bianconeri so far, scoring twice and assisting twice.
