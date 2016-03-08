Bernardeschi hails Juventus' ‘strong’ mentality against Lazio
30 January at 18:45Juventus came back from behind to defeat Lazio at the weekend, winning by two goals to one at the Stadio Olimpico. Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi commented on the game, as well as Juve's upcoming Coppa Italia clash with Atalanta:
"Surely that of yesterday is a great test of character and maturity. We are always in the game despite all the difficulties of the case, like yesterday. But once again we have shown that we never give up and that we are always there until the end.
"Me and Cancelo decisive off the bench? I believe it is a mental question above all. And it's a question of being inside the game even when you get off the bench because you're still an important change for the coach; and then you try to win the game or in other situations to manage the game and keep the ball. But it's all a mental matter, you have to be good and focused at that time. I have worked a lot on my mind and on mentality and attention.
"Atalanta is certainly complicated, we know that Atalanta is a great team At home we have had great results, but the Italian Cup is one of our goals and we really want to go there to win and to get to the semi-finals."
