Bernardeschi: ‘Italy deserved to win’

Italy star Federico Bernardeschi spoke to Rai Sport after the Azzurri 1-1 draw against Ukraine on Wednesday night: “We’re sorry for the result, we deserved to win”, the Juventus star claimed.



“We created many chances in the first half but in the second half they scored with the first chance they had. I am doing well with Insigne, we tried to play football and we get along. We deserved to win, no doubt.”



“We need to be more clinical in front of goal, their goalkeeper did some important saves in the first half. The next game against Poland is important, we are here to win every game. I think we are improving, I saw a good Italy and it means we are working well. Mancini has the right ideas and we need to follow him.”



Bernardeschi scored for Italy in the first half but the goal of the former Fiorentina star was not enough for the Azzurri to seal the win the friendly game played in Genoa.

