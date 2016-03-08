Bernardeschi reveals the difference between Allegri and Sarri and urges Chiesa to come to Juve
23 July at 11:15Juventus' attacker Federico Bernardeschi spoke in a long interview to Corriere dello Sport about the current situation at the club as well as his teammate from the national team Federico Chiesa, who is linked to a move to the Allianz Stadium.
"My role? I spoke with Sarri and he told me 2-3 important things but he will communicate it to you in due time. For now, he is trying me as a winger and during this tour, I will play in that role. If he changes my position, he'll be the one to tell you," he said.
"Allegri and Sarri? It is normal that the new coach wants to impose his ideas and knows the players he has available. At the moment, we are testing the 4-3-3. We have to think about training well and hard, without thinking about the results of the friendlies.
"Allegri and Sarri are two different coaches. Now there's an important game identity, a philosophy and an attitude different from last year but this does not mean that what we did in the past was wrong or should be diminished.
"Sarri vs Conte? I am very intrigued. I am convinced it will be a good challenge between the two managers. Our clubs are bringing the best coaches back to Italy and this is great for Serie A, which will return to being a high-level league in Europe and it is also stimulating for players.
"The most difficult opponents in the title rice? Inter, Napoli and Roma have strengthened their teams but also Milan will make its value seen and Atalanta will have great enthusiasm for participation in the Champions League. But if I have to say only one, I'd say Inter or Napoli.
"Ronaldo? During his career, he has always scored. He did it last year too. Having a more structured game, with a team that knows what to do, is good for the attackers. And the story of the coach teaches that with him strikers always score a lot.
"Advice to Chiesa? It is right that Federico decides his career in total autonomy. Only he can choose for himself. That time when I moved from Fiorentina to Juventus, I did it myself, as always happened with all the important decisions in my life. I'm very happy at Juve but don't ask me to give him advice.
The Champions League? I think every year is good to win because we are strong players and the club is working to achieve this goal. The Champions League is a separate competition and winning is a matter of nuances, details but also luck. We will try," Bernardeschi concluded.
