Bernardeschi: 'Ronaldo an example for everybody'

03 November at 09:30
Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi spoke to Sky Sport: "Juventus are an incredible club, the style and the mentality here are something incredible. I think a player can become a special one here."

"When I arrived at Juventus I was calm and relaxed, the history speaks for this club. It's something particular and every player must improve and pass through a maturation process before becoming an important part of this club. I think it's normal."

"My growth was continuous and consistent but I must say that in the last year I did something more. I've always worked a lot on my mind and I think this has been helping me. Ronaldo? Despite everything he won, he's never changed. He has kept his integrity as a person. He is an example for everybody." 

"My favorite position? I like to play and express my passion for this sport. Having fun is the most important thing when you play football. I don't care where I play,I just want to play."
 

