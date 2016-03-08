Bernardeschi: 'I prefer to play against Ronaldo'
01 May at 09:45Juventus attacker Federico Bernardeschi spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport in a long interview, reflecting on many things, including his struggles as a youth player or the effect of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival on his performances at the Allianz Stadium.
"Juventus makes you grow but only if you're good at getting the message it sends you. Now I'm a man and a complete player but I'm not stopping here," he said.
"At the age of 16, I did not grow up physically, my teammates were men and I was a boy. It was the most difficult phase, I learned that every day you suffer to reach a small goal. However, when you succeed, you must enjoy it before raising the bar again.
"Me a leader? A leader must be intelligent, conscious, mentally solid and give everyday examples: this year I made a qualitative leap of which I am very proud. These are processes of life, moments of growth and maturation. Here people change a lot.
"Ronaldo's arrival? He gave something more to anyone who came into contact with him: a champion in the locker room also brings his story and what he won. Even by just seeing him train, you learn things to put into your luggage.
"I prefer to play against him in practice because it is easier together. As an opponent, instead, you challenge yourself. Ronaldo can cast a shadow or turn into a stimulus: I followed the second route, trying to grasp everything I saw in silence. I'm happy with the good relationship we have.
"Allegri's continuous words about me? I know I have to do better mentally and I know he does it because he esteems me a lot and thinks I can give more," Bernardeschi concluded.
