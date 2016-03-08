Bernardeschi sends message to Juve fans ahead of season opener - Video

Juventus winger Federico Bernanrdeschi, through his Instagram account, published a video to the Bianconeri fans ahead of the upcoming season, which will start tomorrow as Sarri's men take on Parma."It won't be an easy season, but we must focus on short and long term goals. Without the daily goals, those that make you live the present, you can't reach the long term."Our goal is to keep winning as we have done in the past years: it won't be easy but it's an extraordinary thing. I want to win and improve as a man. I want to live in the present, moment by moment, rejoice with teammates, fans and the club," he said.The Italian isn't expected to start the game, as the attacking trio most likely will consist of Douglas Costa, Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo.