Federico Bernardeschi has

The Italy selector has come under criticism for tinkering with his formation and going for young players, yet the young Juventus star has claimed that the former Inter Coach can’t be expected to resurrect the Azzurri immediately.

Italy lost 1-0 last night to Portugal, putting in a poor performance.

Speaking to Undici, the winger said that “Mancini is the right man to make a fresh start, we need to trust his work and be patient.”

Bernardeschi scored only four Serie A goals for Juventus last season as he struggled for playing time, but rose to prominence at Fiorentina two seasons ago, netting eleven league goals.

“When you touch the bottom,” he continued, “We all need to hold each other by the hand and climb back up: what we need to avoid is to criticise a group of youngsters, underlining that they’re not ready. Let’s give them time to grow.”