Bernardeschi to become Ronaldo’s neighbour

Federico Bernardeschi immediately became decisive in the first Juventus match against Chievo Verona. The ex-Fiorentina player came on for Juan Cuadrado, he assisted the first goal with a pinpoint cross from the corner and in the final minutes of the game he scored his first official goal of the season and more importantly it was the goal that allowed Juventus to take home the three points in the first match of Serie A.



According to Tuttosport reports, there is a friendship growing between Bernardeschi and Cristiano Ronaldo. 'Berne' will even move to the Hill, in the same neighborhood where the Portuguese champion lives. The two will be virtually neighbors even if the former Viola player had decided to move 'in the Hill' well before the arrival of the former Real Madrid.



The Old Lady's next game is going to be against Lazio at the Juventus stadium were Ronaldo will make his first appearance at home this Saturday.

