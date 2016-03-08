Bernardeschi wants Sarri as new Juventus manager
02 June at 15:15Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi has said that he would be happy if Maurizio Sarri becomes the next manager of the bianconeri.
Massimiliano Allegri will not be the Juve manager next season and as our exclusive went last week, Maurizio Sarri does have an agreement with the bianconeri. As his Chelsea exit nears, a move to Juve is very close.
In a recent press conference, Bernardeschi was asked about who he thinks the next manager should be.
He said: "I do not express myself, there is a serious company with good managers. Certainly it will be a Juventus coach. Every coach who arrives will bring one more step for each player.
"A coach always gives you something new for your luggage. As a player, I can say that Sarri is a good coach: if he is our coach I don't know, we must respect the company "
