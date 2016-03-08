Bernardeschi: 'Watching Champions League final was a suffering'

Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi has said that watching the Champions League final involving Tottenham and Liverpool saw him suffer because of how dull it was.



Liverpool won their sixth consecutive Champions League crown yesterday, as goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi beat Spurs 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.



When asked about the Champions League final in a recent press conference, Bernardeschi said: "A little suffering to watch last night's game was there, but this is football. We need to think about the present and the immediate future. The Champions League is a question of nuances, of details. This year it was strange."