Bernardeschi: 'We're on the right path. The Stadio Olimpico was spectacular'

Federico Bernardeschi's goal helped Italy win 2-0 against Greece and secure qualification for the 2020 EURO. The Juventus man spoke to Rai Sport after the victory.



"It's spectacular. Tonight it was exciting. We have to thank the fans who came and who made us feel the heat," he said



"The goal? It was as important as the other but it was important to win tonight. The path is definitely the right one. We were patient this evening and were very good at moving the ball. The road is the right to go and play a great European championship. Promise to the fans? We will certainly arrive ready," Bernardeschi added.