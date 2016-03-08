Italy and Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi has said that the Italians should broaden their perspectives, with the French national team having a majority of players who are blacks.France won the FIFA World Cup by ousting Croatia in the final of the competition and two blacks in Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe had scored a goal each for the Les Blues. On that note, Bernardeschi was asked about whether Italy should open their bases for allowing more multi-cultural players playing for the national team.The winger said: "I think every player should have the desire to sacrifice himself as a starting point."I think if a player is strong and deserves the national team I do not see why he can not play there. If we can not maybe open up on a mental level: the world changes and together football changes in the world."If we Italians broaden our views, I think it's good for everyone ".