Bernardo Silva: "CR7 is one of the greatest in history; I wouldn't like to face him!"
14 March at 19:05The UEFA Champions League quarter-finalists have been finalised; with the draw for the next stage expected to take place on Friday. Juventus will be joined by Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Ajax and Porto. The odds looked stacked against Juventus qualifying for the next round when they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in Atletico in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.
However, a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo in the second leg has given the Bianconeri a place in the next stage and the club are sure to be grateful.
Speaking to The Guardian, Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva spoke on the prospect of facing Ronaldo in the next round:
"I wouldn’t like [to face him] very much, to be honest. I know him, I know what he’s capable of and once again tonight he proved it.
"When you are playing in a competition like this you have to know that you can get drawn against these kind of teams, these kind of players. It is a good thing. It means you are playing the best competitions, the best games and we will see who we are playing against. Of course to play against Cristiano and [Barcelona’s Lionel] Messi it is always complicated."
Bernardo Silva then spoke on remarks that Pep Guardiola said that Bernardo Silva was Portugal's most important player, ranking him above Ronaldo. "I think people interpreted things a little different to what he meant. Of course Cristiano, what he has done in over the last 15 years in football is probably one of the best players ever in the history of football, so no comparison to him."
