As Inter are going to debut their Champions League season today against Tottenham, Gazzeta dello Sport interviewed Nicola Berti who’s a former Inter player as well as having played for Tottenham before. The former Italy international spoke about many issues, including the: “At Inter, I was just another man in the locker room, on the bench there was the imprint of my butt. What cheered me up was Ronaldo’s magic. I have been in London for six months and I had the number 35, I loved it. The fans loved me there because I was gorgeous, cute and crazy. In three weeks I have almost fully settled, in England football is messier which is what I like. I played the Pirlo way; in five months I had 3 goals and 4 assists to my name.”The coaches of Tottenham: “With Christian Gross everything went really well. David Pleat took me off after 75 minutes in the match against Southampton; I hit the crossbar in this match. I told him that I need more minutes. George Graham took over after him and he didn’t like foreigners. He wanted a team of English players, which doesn’t include me.”"Now Spurs are more experienced because of the Champions LeagueFirst match at home gives us an incentive to win.