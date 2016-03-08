Berti: "Inter are better than Tottenham but..."
17 September at 21:30Ex-Inter midfielder Nicola Berti spoke about Inter's game against Tottenham to the Independent, here is what he had to say on the matter:
"I think both clubs are very close but I give the slight edge to Inter Milan. Even so, Tottenham have an amazing attack it is their defense that I don't like. Inter have Mauro Icardi and the Croatians so they are solid too. Kane? He is a great player, one of the only English players that I really like. He is the best Spurs striker since Klinsmann...".
