Besiktas chasing Lazio defender Durmisi

16 July at 11:45
Reports from the Turkish media have suggested that Besiktas are pushing hard to sign Lazio's Danish full-back Riza Durmisi.

Durmisi signed for the club from La Liga outfit Real Betis just last summer but has had a rather disappointing year in Biancocelesti and it appears as though the Roman club could consider selling him as soon as this summer.

Reports suggest that the Turkish side are preparing an offer to take him on loan for the season, with an option to purchase the player permanently set at around 8 million euros. It is unclear as to whether or not Lazio will accept this offer.

