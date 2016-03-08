Best defence in Europe: Juve behind City and Liverpool

Manchester City and Liverpool have the best defenses in Europe so far as both Premier League giants have only allowed two goals in eight league games so far this season.



No other club in the Old Continent has allowed fewer goals than the Citizens and the Reds with Juventus that are the closest club to the Premier League duo with five goals allowed in the first eight Serie A matches.



The Old Lady’s defense has been the best one in Italy in the last seven campaigns. No coincidence Juventus have won just as many domestic titles in a row. “The best defense wins the league”, is an old, unwritten, rule that always works in Italy.



Max Allegri, however, insists Juventus need to be more solid at the back. “We’ve never had two successive league games with a clean sheet”, the Italian claimed after the Udinese tie last weekend. At the moment, Sampdoria have the best defensive record in Serie A with four goals conceded in the first eight games of the season.



Juventus have had a better defensive record only twice in the last five years. In the first eight games of the 2014-15 campaign, the Old Lady did only allow 3 goals, in 2012-13, she had 4.



​Back in 2013-14, when Antonio Conte snatched the point record in Serie A (102), Juve had allowed 10 goals in the opening 8 games but in the following 30 matches, they only conceded 13.



@lorebetto