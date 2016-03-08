Best Serie A manager: why Ancelotti voted for Sarri and not Allegri
13 November at 13:15Massimiliano Allegri was named the best manager of last season yesterday. The Italian tactician won the ‘Panchina d’oro’ for the fourth time in his career, the second in a row, but not every Serie A manager voted for the Juventus manager.
According to Il Mattino, Carlo Ancelotti picked up his Napoli predecessor Maurizio Sarri, who is currently in charge of Chelsea.
The Naples-based paper claims Ancelotti opted to vote for Sarri instead of Ancelotti because of the level reached by Napoli during his three-year spell at the San Paolo.
Ancelotti respects Sarri and the job he did at Napoli. The Azzurri remain Juventus’ main title contenders this season and that’s also thanks to the job that the current Chelsea boss has done in Naples over the last three years.
Ancelotti has always praised the job of Sarri and has found a team and a group of players ready to fight for the title and that’s mainly thanks to the previous king of the San Paolo.
