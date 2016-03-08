Betis boss: ‘Lack of experience could cost us vs Milan’
25 October at 18:00AC Milan and Real Betis do battle in the UEFA Europa League this evening, as two teams who are yet to lose a European game this season fight for an important three points in Group F. Milan currently top the group with two wins from two, whilst Betis sit in 2nd place with a win and a draw against Dudelange and Olympiakos respectively.
Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Real Betis head coach Quique Setien said the following ahead of the clash:
“Milan? A great team, with players able to break the balance, experienced people like Higuain, a solid midfield and privileged interpreters like Suso. we will have our options but for us it will be a complicated race even from the scenario that hosts it. Many of my boys have little or no international experience, we suffered in this sense with Olympiacos, let alone in Milan. I have three players, Francis, Junior Firpo and Loren, who have less than 25 Liga matches.”
