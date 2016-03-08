Betis forward singles out main Milan threat
25 October at 16:45AC Milan take on Real Betis in the Europa League this evening as Rino Gattuso’s side look to put a disappointing first two games behind them to secure a more impressive victory when they host the La Liga side at San Siro this evening.
Speaking to Il Corriere dello Sport, Betis forward and former Roma man Antonio Sanabria spoke about the clash:
“At Milan I would want to remove Higuain, he is an incredible bomber, tonight will be a difficult race because Milan is one of the best teams in the world. I hoped to play more at Roma, but the experience was important for my career, to make progress, then the city is beautiful, the Giallorossi have the right to recompose? For the future I do not exclude anything, but I prefer to concentrate on the present. 'It's a season in which we have to do well.”
