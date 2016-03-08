Betis-Milan: 20 Rossoneri ultras arrested in Spain
08 November at 13:00Over the evening, Spanish police reportedly arrested around twenty AC Milan fans – ahead of Milan’s UEFA Europa League clash with La Liga team Real Betis. According to what has been reported by Mundo Deportivo, the group of fans caused damage to public buildings, cars, buses as well as launching flares and smoke bombs into busy public places.
The national police were called in to intervene and the group of around 20 Milan fans were arrested, spending the night in a cell. Local authorities have increased the amount of law enforcement outside the stadium ahead of the clash.
