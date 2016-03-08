Betis-Milan: 20 Rossoneri ultras arrested in Spain

08 November at 13:00
Over the evening, Spanish police reportedly arrested around twenty AC Milan fans – ahead of Milan’s UEFA Europa League clash with La Liga team Real Betis. According to what has been reported by Mundo Deportivo, the group of fans caused damage to public buildings, cars, buses as well as launching flares and smoke bombs into busy public places.
 
The national police were called in to intervene and the group of around 20 Milan fans were arrested, spending the night in a cell. Local authorities have increased the amount of law enforcement outside the stadium ahead of the clash.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.