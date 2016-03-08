Betis-Milan: match preview and predicted line-ups
08 November at 10:45AC Milan look to take revenge on Real Betis this evening as the Rossoneri look to put the 2-1 defeat at San Siro behind them, to focus on picking up an important three points in Spain this evening.
Betis currently sit on top of Group F, with 7 points from their first three games. Despite drawing 0-0 away at Olympiakos in their opener, two wins from two at home to Dudelange and away at Milan is enough to put the Spanish side on top of the group.
Milan, meanwhile, sit in 2nd place – with 6 points (from 2 wins and 1 loss) in their first three games. Both sides can nearly guarantee a place in the next stage with victory today, making it of the utmost importance to both sides.
Predicted line-ups:
BETIS (3-5-2): Lopez; Mandi, Bartra, Sidnei; Barragan, Lo Celso, Carvalho, Canales, Junior; Loren, Sanabria.
MILAN (3-5-2): Reina; Musacchio, Zapata, Rodriguez; Borini, Kessiè, Bakayoko, Calhanoglu, Laxalt; Suso, Cutrone.
