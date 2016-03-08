Better for Mustafi to leave Arsenal, confirms agent

English Premier League club Arsenal’s veteran defender Shkodran Mustafi’s agent has confirmed that his days at the Emirates stadium seems to be numbered.

The former German international has had a difficult time ever since joining the North London club in 2016 for a reported fee of £35 million from Spanish outfit Valencia.

It has been reported in the recent past that the club manager Unai Emery has also asked the 27-year-old to move somewhere else to get more playing time, especially after the arrival of David Luiz from Chelsea.

As per the latest development, Mustafi’s agent has also confirmed while talking to Sky Germany that the former Sampdoria defender is likely to leave the Premier League outfit before September 2.

 "Shkodran has had a great time with Arsenal,” he said. “We still have a two-year contract with the club and a stay in London is not out of question. However, I believe the best solution for all the parties would be to work on the player’s possible departure before September 2.”
 

