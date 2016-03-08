Between Bergwijn and De Paul: Inter can only choose one to replace Perisic
03 May at 17:00This season may well be Ivan Perisic's last one with Inter, forcing the Nerazzurri to find a replacement to the Croatian. In fact, work is already in progress at their headquarters, with Ausilio and Marotta identifying two objectives in particular.
The two names that top the wish list are Steven Bergwijn and Rodrigo De Paul. The San Siro have already established relations both of them, as they are alternatives to each other. Inter, therefore, are making their evaluations based on technical and economic perspectives.
From a purely technical point of view, the choice, also on the recommendation of Luciano Spalletti, was won by the PSV player. However, De Paul's price tag could be more beneficial for Inter, which is why the Nerazzurri have a big decision to make. Either way, we will know more about Inter's intentions in the coming weeks.
