Between Juve and Tottenham: the latest on Martial
11 June at 12:25Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.
The Frenchman joined Martial from Monaco in the summer of 2015 and while his first season did go well, Martial has failed to make too much of a mark since then. This season, Martial made only 18 starts for United and appeared 12 times as a substitute.
Premium Sport HD report that Mauricio Pochettino sees Martial as a priority this summer and Spurs currently lead Juventus in the race to sign the the former Monaco man.
While Gazzetta dello Sport say that while Juventus see Martial as a replacement for Higuain, along with Morata, Daily Mail say that Pochettino is desperate to sign the forward.
The Argentine has been handed a big transfer kitty this summer and they will use it to lure Martial to North London and could offer a fee of about 50 million euros next week.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
