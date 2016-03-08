Between pros and cons: how Kean could unlock De Ligt to Juventus

25 June at 13:15
Juventus and De Ligt are seemingly closer to one another. The Bianconeri have reached a general agreement with Ajax with the approval of the player, who appreciates the destination.

However, the negotiations have not yet been concluded and there could be further twists in the story. Paratici wants to avoid unpleasant surprises and is thinking of an attractive offer for both the player as well as Ajax.

To convince the Dutch club even more, a technical counterpart could be included in the deal and the choice would fall on Moise Kean. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve value the Italian at 70 million euros.

It would be a potentially advantageous operation for the Old Lady. Kean would join a club which is traditionally welcome to young talents and the Bianconeri could possibly buy back a complete player after several years, or perhaps even after one season.

On the other hand, it is also a risky operation, as it is not certain that Kean could easily return to Turin in the event of a season as an absolute protagonist, given the international competition.

Moreover, the Bianconeri need to consider other factors. Kean is a young player from the team's youth academy and in the economy of team building in the Champions League, this is an important factor not to be overlooked.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.