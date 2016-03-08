Between pros and cons: how Kean could unlock De Ligt to Juventus
25 June at 13:15Juventus and De Ligt are seemingly closer to one another. The Bianconeri have reached a general agreement with Ajax with the approval of the player, who appreciates the destination.
However, the negotiations have not yet been concluded and there could be further twists in the story. Paratici wants to avoid unpleasant surprises and is thinking of an attractive offer for both the player as well as Ajax.
To convince the Dutch club even more, a technical counterpart could be included in the deal and the choice would fall on Moise Kean. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve value the Italian at 70 million euros.
It would be a potentially advantageous operation for the Old Lady. Kean would join a club which is traditionally welcome to young talents and the Bianconeri could possibly buy back a complete player after several years, or perhaps even after one season.
On the other hand, it is also a risky operation, as it is not certain that Kean could easily return to Turin in the event of a season as an absolute protagonist, given the international competition.
Moreover, the Bianconeri need to consider other factors. Kean is a young player from the team's youth academy and in the economy of team building in the Champions League, this is an important factor not to be overlooked.
Go to comments