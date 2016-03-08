Parma have been promoted to Serie A this season and the Crociati are now willing to strengthen their squad for the upcoming campaign in Italy’s top flight. According to Il Corriere dello Sport the club’s director of football Faggiano will soon talk to Inter to sound out on the availabilities of Jonathan Biabiany and Davide Santon.Biabiany has already played for the Tardini hierarchy and Parma dreams of taking him back to the club either on loan or on a permanent deal.