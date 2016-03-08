Bidding war as Inter rival Man Utd, Liverpool and Spurs for exciting Dutch starlet
07 October at 13:20Inter have joined some of the best Premier League clubs in their race to sign Steven Charles Bergwijn, 20, a promising Dutch winger currently contracted with Psv.
Bergwijn is regarded as one of the most promising attacking wingers in Europe and according to De Telegraaf the Nerazzurri have set their sights on the player after watching him in action against them in the Champions League game played earlier this week.
According to the report Inter have already made contact with the player’s entourage to sound out his availability in the summer.
Bergwijn has also been linked with a move to the Premier League where Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have also set their sights on this talented 20-year-old winger.
The Dutchman has attracted admirers from all around Europe and several clubs in Germany and Spain are also believed to be interested in the player who has five goals and two assists in 12 appearances with Psv so far this season.
