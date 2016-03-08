‘Bielsa more important than Mourinho for me’

Inter legend Diego Milito makes a surprising revelation about José Mourinho and Marcelo Bielsa, the current manager of Leeds United.



The Argentinean worked with both managers during his playing career and has no doubt about who was more important for the development of his career: “I learned something from every manager I had. I had great managers in Argentina and in Italy and Mourinho was definitely one of the best one. The more important, however, was Bielsa who gave me the chance to play with the national team and taught me many things, tactically and technically.”



“I had great times at Inter with Mourinho, we had an extraordinary group and when we won the treble we knew the main objective was to win the Champions League. We did something that will remain in the history of football, not only on Inter’s history books.”



“My best goal? For its beauty and its importance, I think it’s the second one at the Bernabeu, but also the goal in the Coppa Italia final against Roma was very good.”

