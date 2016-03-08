Bierhoff: 'Champions League or nothing for Milan; on Maldini and Boban...'

Former AC Milan striker Oliver Bierhoff has given an interview to the Gazzetta dello Sport about the changes ongoing at his former club:



"Maldini and Boban? Yes, they are a nice couple because they are different. Even when we were footballers, Zvone was always firm, almost aggressive in his opinions, he had a strong courage in expressing his ideas. Paolo, on the other hand, used maturity as the principal quality, but less words showed the facts, he was a beacon for everyone, a role model.



"In any club you need people who understand football, like them. That put the face and represent the identity of the team. They are also used to living with pressures, as they have always had to do in their careers, even in knowing how to make important decisions. Paolo and Zvone are different but together they have great strength. Also with regards to the sporting aspect: if you are a player and you're spoken to by two like that, you listen to them.



"​The Europa League costs energy, if you don't make the final there is no consistent economic return. Milan can be rebuilt in peace, without fatigue, and they can aim for qualification in the Champions League with more strength. So from this point of view it can turn into an advantage. I also talked about it with Jürgen Klopp: he too is of the view that 'either the Champions League or nothing'. In the case of Milan, with all its history, only the Champions League counts."