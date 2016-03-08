Bigica to succeed Pioli as new Fiorentina boss
09 April at 14:15Fiorentina Under-19s boss Emiliano Bigica is set to be the club's interim boss for the remainder of the season.
Stefano Pioli is known to have resigned from his post as the club's manager, after the La Viola's 1-0 loss to Frosinone recently. After a meeting with the club's director Pantaleo Corvino, Pioli left the sports centre earlier today whereas he was initially supposed to take training.
Sky Sports say that the La Viola Under-19s boss Bigica is set to take over as the interim manager of the club till the end of the season.
It is believed that Fiorentina's Della Valle brothers had harsh words to say for the players and the manager after the defeat to Frosinone, as they have wanted the level to stay the same as it was in the first half of the season.
This morning the 'Curva Fiesole' had responded with a note against the Della Valle brothers , accusing them of being 'the shame of Florence , of holding the square hostage, of spitting for years on the passion of an entire city, of unloading the blame on team and technician to try to save face and to use Fiorentina as a mere tool for their business.'
Go to comments