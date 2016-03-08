Biglia and Kessie punishment revealed



"After the dispute of the derby, Milan summoned Biglia and Kessie's agent. They decided each will receive different fines".



Leonardo and Maldini have summoned the Argentine playmaker and the Ivorian to Casa Milan: the two players will be fined, even if not in the same way. The former Atalanta is considered by Gattuso and the company in via Aldo Rossi as the main person in charge.



Kessie and Biglia clashed on the bench during Milan’s 2 – 1 defeat to Inter before the international break, which allowed Inter to leapfrog their city rivals into 3rd.



