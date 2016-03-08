"We are happy with what we have done so far, but we can certainly improve. The most important thing is to continue to work the way we are doing.

"Gattuso? I have to thank him for the fact that I'm still here, he gave me confidence and a new opportunity. He doesn't do this only with me, but for everyone. He is important for the locker room, just see after Suso's goal against Sassuolo when he was hugged.

"If the performance has increased thanks to the relationship with Gattuso? Yes, because we work at a very high intensity. He puts himself next to us and he doesn't want to give up. When the training is over he becomes your friend.

"We stayed by his side because we knew it was only a matter of time, but the quality was there. Our strengths? The personality of playing as we know. Spinning the ball in the Italian league is difficult, but when you know you have great quality in the team, these are things you want to do," Biglia concluded.