Biglia’s future with Milan remains uncertain

AC Milan’s veteran midfielder Lucas Biglia’s immediate future is up in the air despite several clubs having interest in acquiring his services.



The 34-year-old joined the Rossoneri in the summer of 2017 but has not lived up to his expected potential because of injuries.



It is believed that because of two mediocre seasons at the San Siro, the club hierarchy does not want to renew his contract which expires in 2020.



Another reason because of which Milan is considering to let go the Argentina international is his wage bill of €3.8 million per season, which is deemed excessive for a player who will turn 34 in six months’ time.



It is because of that reason Milan’s Technical Director Paolo Maldini and Director of Football Frederic Massara tried to include the former Lazio midfielder in a deal of Veretout with Fiorentina, but the duo did not succeed.



Calciomercato.com can confirm that Serie A club Genoa are interested in signing a midfielder and has shown interest in signing Biglia, but his wage is an obstacle there as well as the Rossoblu does not offer salaries in excess of €2 million per season.

