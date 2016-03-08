Biglia's injury increases AC Milan's midfield urgency: all the targeted names
05 January at 12:15After completing the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the last couple of days and negotiating with Barcelona for Jean-Clair Todibo, the Rossoneri now also have an urgency in the midfield.
This urgency arises from the injury of Lucas Biglia, who sustained a lesion in the hamstring of his left thigh in training, which will keep him out of action for approximately a month. The midfielder's contract expires at the end of the season and given his injury problems it seems unlikely the adventure with the Rossoneri will continue beyond June.
But now, Milan will have to deal with the absence of a valid alternative for Ismael Bennacer in the midfield. Milanlive.it brought the names that the Rossoneri could target as Biglia's replacements.
Among the most discussed names in recent months is that of Nemanja Matic, Manchester United's experienced midfielder. The Serbian player, however, has a very high salary, making his move to the San Siro somewhat complicated.
Another midfielder approached by Milan is Leandro Paredes but the price of the player is very high: more than 30 million euros. There were negotiations with the French team for the departure of Lucas Paqueta but these are currently on stand-by since the offer was deemed insufficient. The last name that emerged in the last couple of hours is that of Soualiho Meite from Torino.
Go to comments