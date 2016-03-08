Biographer reveals origins of Dybala's nickname La Joya and mask celebration

Marcos Villalobo, author of the biography of Paulo Dybala entitled "La Joya", spoke of the Juventus striker to the microphones of BBC.



"The Dybala mask? As a fan of the movie 'The Gladiator', Paulo decided to wear Maximus' mask, to prove himself that he is a warrior, one who never gives up," he said.



"The nickname La Joya? Dybala was the rough diamond of the youth team at Instituto. The first time I mentioned this nickname, he laughed and said that he liked it," Villalobo added.