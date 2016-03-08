Biographer reveals origins of Dybala's nickname La Joya and mask celebration
18 January at 22:45Marcos Villalobo, author of the biography of Paulo Dybala entitled "La Joya", spoke of the Juventus striker to the microphones of BBC.
"The Dybala mask? As a fan of the movie 'The Gladiator', Paulo decided to wear Maximus' mask, to prove himself that he is a warrior, one who never gives up," he said.
"The nickname La Joya? Dybala was the rough diamond of the youth team at Instituto. The first time I mentioned this nickname, he laughed and said that he liked it," Villalobo added.
