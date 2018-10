"The goal dedication to Astori? He is a part of me, all of us, not only of the Fiorentina players. I am here today and it is thanks to him and his leadership that helped me grow so much," Biraghi stated.

Cristiano Biraghi, the full-back of Fiorentina and Italy, spoke to Rai Sport after scoring the winner against Poland.