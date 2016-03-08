Biscardi: 'Suso-Politano? It makes sense but I think Inter want someone else'

AC Milan took on Cagliari this past week-end in the Italian Serie A as this was a big game for both clubs. This was also Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first start for Milan since signing for the rossoneri a couple of weeks ago. Stefano Pioli had previously said that he wasn't sure if Zlatan could play for the entire 90 minutes but in the end, the big Swede played for the entire game. The rossoneri ended up winning by a 0-2 score line as Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao scored for Milan. Pioli will likely keep using the 4-4-2 lineup as Suso seems to be the odd man out. The Spanish winger hasn't been playing well as his future is now in heavy doubt. Here is what Maurizio Biscardi had to say about a potential Politano-Suso swap deal between Milan and Inter as he spoke to Radio Sportiva:'Suso-Politano swap? It could make sense but I think that Inter are looking for a different profile. According to me, Suso wouldn't fit very well in Conte's lineup'. More to come....