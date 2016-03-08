Blow for Inter and Roma as target admits that he could stay at current club
25 April at 16:15Hakim Ziyech has been constantly linked with a move to Italy for way over a year now. Last summer, the Moroccan midfielder was a top target of AS Roma, who failed to sign him but were keen on signing him throughout the window. More recently, Inter Milan have joined the race, also keen on the midfielder who has had a fantastic season with a strong Ajax side responsible for knocking both champions Real Madrid and one of the pre-tournament favourites Juventus out of the Champions League.
Speaking to Inside Ajax about his future, Ziyech said that "Everything is possible, I could even stay here. To leave I need a club that makes me feel ready to leave Ajax, it's not easy."
Therefore, it could well be that Ziyech stays with Ajax; especially given the departure of Frenkie de Jong and expected departure of Matthijs de Ligt in the summer, the Dutch side will need all the talented players that they can retain. However, if a suitable offer comes in, Ajax could well accept it and leave it up to Ziyech to decide himself.
