Blow for Inter as Arsenal star set to stay another year
11 May at 15:55Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has been dominating the headlines in the past year; with many reporting that the German playmaker could be on his way out of the club after a mixed season under Spanish head coach Unai Emery.
Ozil spent periods of the season on the bench and not in the squad at all but has featured prominently in the past few months and seems to be slowly integrating into the Emery way of doing things.
Reports have linked Inter Milan to Ozil's signature but the latest reports from English newspaper The Independent suggest that the German will remain in North London for another two years; seeing out the rest of his contract.
