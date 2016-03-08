Blow for Inter as PSG join race to sign Rakitic
20 October at 13:45Inter Milan have been strongly linked with Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic over the last year and a half. The idea began in the summer of 2018, when the club targeted the Croatian as an alternative to Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, who was their first choice target. Ultimately, the Nerazzurri failed to sign either midfielder and the dream lay dormant for another year.
In the summer just finished, Inter once again appeared keen on Rakitic but there was reportedly some distance between Barcelona's demands and Inter's potential offer - despite the Croatian's insistence that he wanted to leave the club.
Now, Inter have once again been listed as frontrunners for Rakitic's signature but, as per reports from Le10Sport, PSG are ready to join the race to sign the midfielder. Manchester United have also been listed as potential suitors for the Barcelona man.
