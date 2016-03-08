Blow for Inter in pursuit of Man Utd forward Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is set to fly with Manchester United for the pre-season after his proposed move to Inter Milan halted, as per English tabloid The Sun.



The Belgium international was expected to move to Milan as he has openly expressed his desire to work with manager Antonio Conte.



It was believed that United was also willing to let the striker leave as they will were ready for a life without the former Chelsea striker in the next campaign.



However, according to new reports, Lukaku is now set to go with the Red Devils for the pre-season as the Italian Serie A giants are unable to meet his valuation of £75 million.



The 26-year-old had a decent time for the Premier League giants in the previous campaign where he has netted 12 goals in 22 league appearances.



However, Lukaku lost trust of the new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær and spent majority of the later stages of the 2018-19 campaign on the bench.

