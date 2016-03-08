Blow for Juventus and Manchester United as Leonardo's PSG return complicates transfer pursuit
09 June at 14:30Brazilian sporting director Leonardo is returning to PSG; after he announced his resignation from his role as AC Milan's SD when Gattuso left the club by mutual consent. Milan wanted to freshen things up behind the scenes and have therefore decided to change some of the backroom staff at the club.
Leonardo is reportedly returning to his former club PSG, where he served as director before he left to join Milan.
Leonardo's return to PSG may alter the future of Manchester United and Juventus target Adrien Rabiot. Rabiot had been considered to be leaving the club this summer; when his contract expires. However, no club has been able to agree terms with the Frenchman due to his high demands and Leonardo is evaluating the possibility of keeping him at the club - rather than letting him go.
