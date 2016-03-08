Blow for Juventus as Atletico Madrid reach agreement to sign €120m wonderkid
17 June at 15:18According to what has been reported by Spanish news outlet Marca this afternoon, Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Portuguese side Benfica to sign €120m wonderkid Joao Felix. Felix had a strong first season with the Portuguese side and attracted the interest of some of Europe's top clubs, including Juventus and Manchester City.
However, with Atletico parting ways with French forward Antoine Griezmann, who looks set to join FC Barcelona after an agreement found in March, the club are ready to reinvest the funds and have reportedly met the buy-out clause in the youngster's contract with the LIga NOS giants.
MARCA report that a deal is imminent and that Joao Felix will replace Thomas Lemar as the club's record signing.
