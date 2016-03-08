Blow for Juventus as Madrid plan to use James to sign PSG star Neymar

According to what has been reported by reputed Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, speaking to Chiringuito TV, Juventus have been dealt a transfer blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid's Colombian attacking-midfielder James Rodriguez, currently coming to an end of a two-year loan spell with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.Speaking on the Spanish TV channel, Inda said that Rodriguez will be a part of a 'big deal' but not one involving Juventus. Instead, the journalist has revealed that Real Madrid plan to use James Rodriguez as part of a player plus cash deal to sign PSG superstar Neymar.Neymar signed for PSG for a world record fee before the 2017/18 season and has since been a vital part of the Parisien side. However, Real Madrid have been linked with Neymar ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left to join Juventus in a €110m deal worth €30m per season for the Portuguese forward. After failing to replace him properly in the summer, Madrid will be looking to finally replace Ronaldo properly this summer and are thought to want one of either Eden Hazard or Neymar.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.