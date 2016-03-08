Blow for Man Utd and Arsenal as Real Madrid star reaches agreement with Napoli
18 June at 17:00It is all set: James Rodriguez will, barring any late surprises, be a Napoli player next season. The Colombian midfielder, who just finished a two-year loan spell with Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, has requested a move away from Real Madrid; where he is considered to have no place at the club. Bayern refused the option to purchase him permanently from Madrid and, therefore, he was sitting free in the market.
Napoli have pursued a deal for the Colombian and, as per ESPN and anticipated by CalcioMercato, Rodriguez will be joining Serie A side Napoli. The deal will see James sign for the club on loan with a right to sign the player permanently; with CalcioMercato understanding that, if James does become a permanent part of the Napoli furniture, he will earn between 5.5 and 5.8 million euros per season - for five years.
James Rodriguez had been linked with Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester United.
