Blow for Man Utd as Sevilla join race for wantaway Juventus star?
27 October at 14:00Mario Mandzukic has been considered a top target of Manchester United for some time now. Stretching back to the summer market, the Red Devils considered the Croatian as a perfect to bolster their attack, given a lack of both experience and depth that the club were perceived to have.
However, in recent weeks the need for attacking reinforcement has grown among the Premier League giants. Young forward Mason Greenwood is the club's only natural striker whilst Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, who are at their best on the wing, have been forced to play as full-on strikers for a majority of this season.
Therefore, Mandzukic has been identified as a possible player to strengthen their attacking line. Despite this, there is a new concern for the Red Devils. As has been reported by Spanish sports outlet Marca, Sevilla have now joined the race for the forward and the Spanish club can perhaps offer a greater chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League; it looking likely that Manchester United will not reach the top four.
