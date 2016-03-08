Blow for Man Utd as Spurs look to sabotage deal for top target

01 August at 21:15
According to what has been reported by Portuguese newspaper O Jogo today, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sabotage their Premier League rivals Manchester United's deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has been heavily linked with a move away from his native Portugal this summer, with United and Spurs the teams who have been linked most closely. 

After United have seemingly missed out on a deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the club have turned their attention to getting the deal for Fernandes over the line. However, O Jogo's reports suggest that Tottenham have sent a representative out to Portugal in an attempt to try and get a deal completed.

